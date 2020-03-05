Steve Krause looks back on 50 years of coaching



Coach Steve Krause is pictured with his daughters, Heidi Thoresen and Alissa Christianson, in Lake Benton in the 1990s.

By Mark Wilmes

Steve Krause of Lake Benton was recently surprised with a short ceremony before the final RTR girls’ home basketball game. Krause, head coach of the Lady Knights, was presented a plaque for 50 years in coaching by his team. Krause said the award was kept secret and came as a big surprise to him that evening—even after seeing many people from his past in the crowd.

“I sat with an Elkton family, I had both of their daughters,” Krause said. “They said ‘yeah we just came to see your game.’ Everybody came up to me that night and said some nice things. I also got a call from a Verdi coach who has been coaching in Iowa for years who called and congratulated me. Some of my Clear Lake boys came that night. There were more people there that night than I realized.”

Coach Krause, far right, is congratulated by assistant coaches Kent Mikkelsen (left), Steve Hesse and player McKinley Schreurs for 50 years of coaching.