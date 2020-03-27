The City of Lake Benton declares a state of emergency



The Lake Benton City Council met via conference call on Monday. They determined that all public meetings by city entities will be cancelled or conducted via non-contact methods, such as conference call or email, until further notice.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton City Council met for a special meeting via conference call on Monday, March 23. All council members were present, as well as City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen and City Maintenance Manager Todd Draper.

Discussion of the sale of two lots owned by the city began immediately. An individual approached the city with the intent to purchase two lots in the Giles-Mork subdivision…

