Transition of Lake Benton Grocery to the Bolts is official



Kelly Bolt and her husband Bill (not pictured) are the new owners of Lake Benton Grocery. The transition became official this week.

By Shelly Finzen

A very important transition for the Lake Benton community is taking place this week. Bill and Kelly Bolt of Minneota officially became the owners of Lake Benton Grocery on Monday. Kelly took a few minutes out of her busy schedule to answer some questions for us.

Bill and Kelly are originally from California. Bill grew up in Bakersfield, California and Kelly was raised near Tehachapi, California. They moved to Minnesota in 1996 according to Kelly, so Bill could attend Alexandria Tech for a degree in law enforcement. “We fell in love with Minnesota and the people and made it our home.” Kelly said she has a connection to Minnesota, in that her mother and grandmother are from the Winnebago area.

