We have a winner!
March 5, 2020
Filed under Community, School
The 2020 Second Grade Tournament of Books Champion is the book “Moo!” It was submitted by preschool teacher Mrs. Amanda Drake. This book is unique in that it only has one word throughout, “Moo!” The class had to read the word with inflection, based on the end marks and illustrations. It led to great discussions and many giggles!
