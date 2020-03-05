Willert Lions benefit sees a good crowd

March 5, 2020

benefit MW IMG_20200301_103537584
The Lions Breakfast Benefit for Leslie Willert was well attended. People from all over enjoyed a great breakfast, bid on silent auction items and purchased baked goods.

benefit NM Willerts 0301201119a
Pictured from left are Lisa, Leslie and Lonnie Willert. Leslie was sponsored by the Lake Benton Lions Club for their March Benefit Breakfast. Net proceeds will help with ongoing expenses involved following Leslie’s tragic neck injury.

