Willert Lions benefit sees a good crowd
March 5, 2020
The Lions Breakfast Benefit for Leslie Willert was well attended. People from all over enjoyed a great breakfast, bid on silent auction items and purchased baked goods.
Filed under Community
Pictured from left are Lisa, Leslie and Lonnie Willert. Leslie was sponsored by the Lake Benton Lions Club for their March Benefit Breakfast. Net proceeds will help with ongoing expenses involved following Leslie’s tragic neck injury.
