Annual Good Friday Cross Walk takes a less social approach



In 2019, 29 members of the Lake Benton Community trekked to the Lake Benton Cross on Good Friday as an Easter tradition. This year, the event organizer is encouraging households to take the trek on their own to follow social distancing protocols.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The annual Good Friday Walk to the Cross event, originally organized by Stefanie Slegers three years ago, will take a different approach this year. In order to respect Governor Walz’s call for continued social distancing, Slegers has refrained from organizing a community-wide event for the 2020 walk.

Many community members are turning to faith for comfort in response to the pandemic. For myself, I find that even in the midst of the chaos of COVID-19, this has been a grand opportunity to quiet our lives, and spend time with our family, reading the Word, and really focusing on what is important in this life, Slegers said, “Knowing that everyday is one day closer to Heaven, makes everything else that is going on in our world seem a little less scary. Slowing down and taking in the beauty of God’s creation, helps me worry and fret less, and find happiness in all the day to day happenings.”

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.