Distance Learning— the teachers’ perspective



Teachers are facing new challenges with the implementation of distance learning.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Governor Walz’s Stay at Home Order has upturned the lives of everyone in the community to some degree. However, those who are involved in Distance Learning are facing new challenges and they are seeing education in a new light.

In response to Governor Walz’s Executive Order 20-02, area schools have implemented Distance Learning protocols to keep students on track during the extended quarantine period. Distance Learning means that school work is sent to students’ homes to be completed. While teachers are challenged in the classroom every school day, Distance Learning has created new challenges for teachers and has also forced them to see education from a new perspective.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.