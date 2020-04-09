E-LB’s Erickson named Region 2 Coach of the Year



Elkton-Lake Benton Head Boys Basketball Coach Steve Erickson was recently named Region 2 Coach of the Year. Congratulations, Coach!

By Shelly Finzen

Elkton-Lake Benton boy’s basketball coach Steve Erickson has had a big year in his basketball season. In February, Erick­son earned his 150th win as a high school basketball coach. In March, the team made it to the SoDak 16 playoff tournament, and just recently, Erickson add­ed another achievement to his resume. This week, Er­ickson was named the Re­gion 2 Coach of the Year.

According to Erickson, to be considered for this award, one must be a high school coach and a mem­ber of the South Dakota High School Coaches As­sociation and a member of the South Dakota Basket­ball Coaches Association.

