E-LB’s Erickson named Region 2 Coach of the Year
Elkton-Lake Benton Head Boys Basketball Coach Steve Erickson was recently named Region 2 Coach of the Year. Congratulations, Coach!
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Elkton-Lake Benton boy’s basketball coach Steve Erickson has had a big year in his basketball season. In February, Erickson earned his 150th win as a high school basketball coach. In March, the team made it to the SoDak 16 playoff tournament, and just recently, Erickson added another achievement to his resume. This week, Erickson was named the Region 2 Coach of the Year.
According to Erickson, to be considered for this award, one must be a high school coach and a member of the South Dakota High School Coaches Association and a member of the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
admin login