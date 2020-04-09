Home delivered meals an option

Do you or someone you know need meals deliv­ered to their home dur­ing this challenging time? In spite of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Lake Benton Diner’s Club will continue to deliver Meals on Wheels to our Lake Benton resi­dents, Monday through Friday. Although we can no longer offer a dine-in option, we will continue to deliver meals to our clients’ homes, (thanks to Peg Gorter and her staff at the Lunch Box Café).

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.