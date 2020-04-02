Hospice benefit postponed



The 2019 Hospice Benefit was enjoyed by many.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Avera Tyler announced last week that the Tyler Hospice Benefit and Auc­tion has been postponed.

Abby Ahmann, executive director of the Avera Tyler Foundation, said the event will be tentatively resched­uled for the fall.

“While plans were un­derway for the 25th an­nual event to be held on April 17, 2020, recent events have led us to post­pone,” Ahmann said. “Due to COVID-19, we feel that it is best to reschedule this event to happen later this year. We anticipate choosing a date in the fall of 2020, being mindful of harvest time, and will let you know as soon as we confirm the new date.”

