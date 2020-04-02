Hospice benefit postponed
April 2, 2020
The 2019 Hospice Benefit was enjoyed by many.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Avera Tyler announced last week that the Tyler Hospice Benefit and Auction has been postponed.
Abby Ahmann, executive director of the Avera Tyler Foundation, said the event will be tentatively rescheduled for the fall.
“While plans were underway for the 25th annual event to be held on April 17, 2020, recent events have led us to postpone,” Ahmann said. “Due to COVID-19, we feel that it is best to reschedule this event to happen later this year. We anticipate choosing a date in the fall of 2020, being mindful of harvest time, and will let you know as soon as we confirm the new date.”
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login