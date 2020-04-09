Lake Benton Elementary is caring for Essential Kids

April 9, 2020

essential kids 20200325_124707
Above— In order to keep both bodies and minds active, Jocelyn Prosch created an obstacle course in the school gym.

During the shelter in place order, Lake Benton Elementary School offers free child care to essential workers in the community.
We stopped by one afternoon to see what the kiddos were doing.

essential kids 20200325_125033
Creativity is alive and well in the childcare program at LBE. The Legos are a popular activity.

