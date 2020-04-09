Lake Benton spring appliance pick-up has been postponed



The city received a grant to pave the city-owned property at Lakeside Park.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting via conference call on Monday, April 6. All council members were present for the meeting. In addition to the council members, Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper and City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen attended the meeting.

Per an announcement made in the meeting agenda, “There was an emergency declared by the Governor, and the Mayor made a determination an in-person meeting was not prudent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Council meetings will be held via conference call until further notice.”

Following approval of the minutes of the March 16 and the March 23 meetings and the claims against the city, Draper presented an update to the council.

