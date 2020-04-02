Let’s go on a bear hunt in Lake Benton



Are those bears peeking out of the window? Go on a bear hunt of your own and find out.

By Shelly Finzen

In Governor Walz’s Stay At Home order, he explicitly encouraged Minnesotans to enjoy outdoor activities: “Individuals may engage in outdoor activities (e.g., walking, hiking, running, biking, driving for pleasure, hunting, or fishing), and may go to available public parks and other public recreation lands, consistent with remaining at least six feet apart from individuals from other households.” In an effort to encourage Lake Benton residents to get outside to enjoy the spring weather, why not join in a community bear hunt?

In the spirit of “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen, communities across the nation are creating their own localized bear hunts…

