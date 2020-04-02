Signs of hope for Lake Benton



The Olson family is spreading cheer to their community while observing social distancing. They displayed signs along Highway 75 to show the community how much they are appreciated, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



In these unprecedented days, Lake Benton community members may be looking for some light to shine through the gloom. Those traveling on U.S. Highway 14 on the east end of town may see some hope shining near the Jon and Amanda Olson home.

Jon is the pastor of Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Lake Benton and Amanda serves the area in a variety of ways, including delivering mail. As she was delivering the mail on a Tyler route recently, she searched for a way to bless Lake Benton and the surrounding community. “In a world where there is uncertainty and unrest, I wanted to put a smile on people’s faces and share the love of Jesus during this time,” Amanda said.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.