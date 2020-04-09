Summer camping may be in question because of COVID-19 pandemic



Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, summer vacation plans are changing and many families are looking for new vacation options. Campgrounds and RV parks are one option many are considering.

The Lincoln County Parks system includes three campgrounds and/or RV parks. Picnic Point is located on the south side of Lake Shaokatan, Norwegian Creek is located on Lake Benton Lake, and Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park is located on the west edge of the City of Lake Benton. Additionally, Lake Hendricks Campground, a municipal campground, is located in Hendricks, and Stoney Point Recreation and Campground is a privately owned campground on the east side of Lake Benton Lake.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.