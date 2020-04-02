The Diner’s Club continues to serve seniors through COVID-19 pandemic

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Diner’s Club has had to make some minor adjustments in order to continue to provide healthy, hot, homecooked meals to Lake Benton seniors during Governor Walz’s Stay At Home order and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to comply with social distancing, and the cancellation of public gatherings ordered by the governor, all dine-in Diner’s Club meals have been cancelled until further notice. Additionally, all $3 Thursday meals have also been cancelled until further notice. However, meals will continue to be provided to Lake Benton senior citizens.

