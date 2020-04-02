Virtual Visits and Other Changes in Clinic Care During COVID-19 Outbreak

Avera is temporarily changing its clinic practic­es in order to protect pa­tients and employees, and conserve resources during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Patients may have more appointments scheduled as virtual visits instead of in-person visits, unless the need is urgent or emergent. Virtual visits are face-to-face visits via smartphone, tablet or computer. If any medications are needed, these can be prescribed via the virtual visit. Out­reach visits may be done via virtual visits as well. As Avera increases its capac­ity for virtual visits, more and more providers across the Avera system will be providing them.

