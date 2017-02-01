

Coach Kent Mikkelsen talks to the RTR JV team during Saturday’s JV Border Battle game in Elkton, South Dakota.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The RTR Knights junior varsity girls basketball team competed in the 2017 Border Bash at Elk­ton School over the week­end. The girls finished on a winning note, taking home third place in the event.

After an opening round win against the Deubrook Dolphins on Saturday morning, the Knights took on Luverne. RTR was de­feated by the Cardinals, dropping them into the third place game.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



RTR ’s No. 1 Brooke Thomsen brings the ball up the court against Deubrook during Saturday’s game at Elkton, South Dakota.