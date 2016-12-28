Kiwanis Club hears RTR choir
December 28, 2016
Pictured above: The RTR High School Choir, under the direction of Lorilee Malecha, came a-caroling to the Tyler Kiwanis Club last Wednesday at The Rock.
For more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |
The ultimate fixer-upper
December 28, 2016
David Burbridge helping put a new face on the Car Corral building on Tyler Street earlier this year.
By Mark Wilmes
David Burbridge’s story is a remarkable one. It is a story with more twists and turns than the most unpredictable Hollywood movie.
He was born in 1969 in Los Angeles, California to an airline pilot and a hairdresser. His dad’s claim to fame was his duty as the great entertainer Ray Charles’ pilot in his younger years. That was before he switched professions and started a metal fabrication company. Young David learned the first of his many career paths from his father, learning to weld. He worked in the family business for many years. In 1998 he moved to Mandan, North Dakota. After a short return to California he ended up back in North Dakota where he married and adopted his new wife’s children. They even had one of their own.
He spent a couple of years working for an electrical company and another couple working for the local Applebee’s. His wife was a nurse, and he admired the opportunity in her profession to help others. He ended up pursuing yet another career when he passed his Certified Nursing Assistant test and became a full-fledged CNA in Glen Ullin, North Dakota. It is at this point where the story takes its first unexpected twist, and Burbridge found himself at the low point of his life.
For the full story and more photos, read thsi week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
RTR School Board discusses continued SWEC partner issues
December 28, 2016
Darwin Sietsema spoke to the RTR School Board last week in Ruthton.
By Mark Wilmes
Administration requested the board approve and authorize establishing an Alternative Learning Center (ALC) program. The program will operate under the guidelines and umbrella established between the Minnesota Department of Education and the SW/WC Service Cooperative.
Principal Daniel Bettin explained at last week’s regular meeting of the RTR School Board that an ALC helps a student struggling in the classroom.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |
Boys stay unbeaten in conference
December 28, 2016
Chris Muecke puts up a shot in the lane during Thursday’s game vs. Canby.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR boys and the Canby Lancers met in Tyler last Thursday to decide who would be leading the south half of the Camden Conference when the game was over. Both teams were unbeaten in the conference. After 36 minutes of play, the Knights proved to be the better team on this night as they would hand the Lancers their first loss of the season by a score of 58-53. The Knight’s defense was the story of the game as the offense was not that good. The team would not shot very good from either the field or the free throw line.
The home team knights jumped to a quick 7-0 lead on six points from Westin Kirk. The offenses of both team were quite soft the rest of the first half…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Lady Knights lose at home against Minneota Vikings
December 28, 2016
The RTR girls basketball team getting fired up to face Minneota on Dec. 19.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
On Sunday the Minnesota Vikings laid an egg at home in an important game. On Monday evening The Minneota Vikings once again showed the RTR Lady Knights the importance of being aggressive on the floor as they would come away with a 75-43 win.
The game was close for the first 13 minutes of the contest. Alexis Nelson hit a basket to give the Lady Knights an early lead…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Knights get impressive win over Lakers in Cottonwood
December 28, 2016
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Knights found out the value of making free throws last Tuesday in Cottonwood as they converted on seven straight tosses in the final minute of the game to beat the Lakeview Lakers 62-56.
This Camden Conference affair had all the makings of a post-season game. It was tight all the way with both teams having leads. The Lakers had the early lead after nine minutes of play when the score was 16-10. This was when Westin Kirk made his first move of the game. Westin would hit two free throws, a 3-pointer and two 2-pointers for a lead for the Knights…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Middle school girls are rolling along in basketball
December 28, 2016
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR middle school 7th and 8th grade girls have a combined 8 and 2 record in their five games leading to the Christmas break. A familiar name is doing the directing for the middle school program this year. A rather old and experienced coach by the name of Steve Krause is heading the program.
According to the coach, the kids are learning the game. “We have been very busy learning the game, the why’s of what we do, and the many basic fundamentals of the game. They have been anxious to learn all they can.”
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Lincoln County farmers featured in online docu-series
December 28, 2016
Pictured clockwise from top left are Leah Johnson of Johnson Harvesting, Inc., Josh and Liz Fiedler of Fiedler Farm, |Agronomist Ben Brutlag of Red River Marketing, and Chad Olsen of Olsen Custom Farms.
By Shelly Finzen
Lincoln County farmers have long stood among the leaders of agriculture in southwest Minnesota. From farms that have been in the same family for generations to customized farming operations that spread across the nation, Lincoln County farmers have been noticed. Lake Benton farmers Josh and Liz Fiedler and Hendricks’s Chad Olsen have been featured in season two of CarbonTV’s “American Harvest,” presented by Chevy Trucks.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
Ducks Unlimited purchases 40 acres of land in Lincoln County
December 28, 2016
Thank you to Joan Jagt and Don Evers, pictured with plaques presented to them after their last meeting as Lincoln County Commissioners on Dec. 20.
By Tammy Mathison
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their last meeting of 2016 on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
John Schneider, Manager of Conservation Programs for Ducks Unlimited, was on hand to speak to the Board of Commissioners regarding the recent purchase of 40 acres of wetlands in LincolnCounty by Ducks Unlimited.
This is the first time Ducks Unlimited has purchased land in Lincoln County.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, Government |
Winter weather makes this Christmas 2016 a memorable one
December 28, 2016
Freezing rain and high winds downed power lines throughout the area on Christmas Day.
By Mark Wilmes
While people in northern Minnesota endured blizzard conditions, area residents endured a different kind of Christmas Day storm, with thunderstorms, freezing rain, fog and high winds.
All this caused travel problems and plenty of power outages in the region.
Fog overnight Saturday into Christmas Day turned into a steady rain throughout the day. The combination of rain freezing on electrical lines and winds that topped out at nearly 70 miles per hour left downed lines and snapped poles in the area.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |