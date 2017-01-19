2016 Year in Review – Part 3
January 19, 2017
Check out the news stories from the third and final section of our Tyler Tribute Year in Review.Filed under Community |
Think you are pretty smart?
January 19, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Tyler Area Community Club wants to help you snap out of those winter doldrums while simultaneously giving bragging rights to the best team with a February Team Trivia Challenge.
For a small $5 entry fee per person, teams of up to five members can compete head-to-head in the categories of News, Entertainment, Sports, Literature and Music. Find a strong team member in each category as the winning team takes the 100 percent payout.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
A little (mostly) friendly competition
January 19, 2017
Filed under Community |
From left—Don Buhl, Carol Ekberg, Helen Petersen and Myrna Rokeh contemplate a round of CODENAMES at the Tyler Area Community Club Family Board Game Day at The Rock. Next up? TACC Team Trivia Challenge on February 12.
TACC Annual Kickoff
January 19, 2017
Southwest Family Chiropractic was presented the Tyler Business of the Year by TACC Secretary Angie Dubbeldee. From left—Chris Determan, Amy Determan, Angie Dubbeldee, Skylar Schwartz and Danaca Janiszeski.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The 2017 kickoff for the Tyler Area Community Club was held on Saturday evening at the Kron-borg Inn in Tyler. The annual fundraiser opened with a social hour and meal before the big announcement of the 2016 Tyler Community Awards. Award winners are chosen by residents who have the opportunity to vote at select Tyler businesses in three categories.
The 2016 winner for Volunteer of the Year was Wayde Kenneke, pastor of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church of Tyler.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.
Filed under Community |
Wayde Kenneke was named Tyler Volunteer of the Year.
Volunteers help out at The Rock
January 19, 2017
Pictured from left to right are Shirley Schnell, Carroll Friedrichs, Wayde Kenneke and David Burbridge. Not pictured is Daryl Vos.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Rock Christian Youth Center has been through many upgrades and renovations over the years, thanks to generous donations and volunteer labor. The most recent has taken place over the past few days as the upper level floor was stripped, sanded and refinished to a glossy shine.
The project took flight with the help of a $250 donation from Thrivent Financial, and Shirley Schnell, who initiated the process for receiving the funds.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
Lady Knights play hard, but lose to good LQPV squad
January 19, 2017
Mya Christensen puts up a shot from the perimeter over a pair of Eagle defenders during Thursday’s loss to Lac qui Parle Valley.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Eagles from LQPV invaded the RTR gym last Thursday and came away with a 67-58 win over the RTR Lady Knights. The Lady Knights fought tooth and nail the whole game, but couldn’t overcome the better shooting Eagles.
Tina Haroldson and Alexis Nelson each scored five points the first nine minutes of play as the visitors had a 15 to 10 lead after that time. Haroldson would score another eight points the rest of the first half, which saw the Eagles owning an eight-point lead at intermission. The score was 35-27.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.
Filed under School, Sports |
Alexis Nelson works into position for a shot during Thursday’s game against Lac qui Parle Valley.
Lady Knights break losing streak with 60-39-win
January 19, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls traveled to the end of the earth last Monday to play basketball. Yes—in Ellsworth, the Ladies would finally find their third win of the year with a nice 60-39 victory.
Coach Fredrickson had this to say. “It is nice to win a game when you have to travel plenty to find it. The girls got a good start, which always helps when you are struggling. We had some other girls help us in the rebounding department and all the girls got to play some minutes.”
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Lady Knights suffer setback against Lakeview 75-53
January 19, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls, using a 3-pointer by Jonni Biren, a 2-pointer by Hallie Lingen and another 3-pointer by Mya Christensen, showed a nice four-point advantage at the halfway point of the first half. The score was 19-15. The visiting Lakers then showed some offensive spark as they would score 15 straight points to gain control of the game the rest of the way.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Huskie Gymnasts relive the 1980s
January 19, 2017
By Grizzly Sportswriters
The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team took part in the 1980s-themed Farmington Invitational over the weekend, finishing third in a nine-team invitational including two Farmington teams, Park, Red Wing, White Bear Lake, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Fairbault and The HERS (Minneapolis South, Roosevelt, Edison and Henry) with a score of 130.3.
Coach Sherri Johnson was excited to be back in action after the Christmas break. “It was so nice to have a meet again,” said Johnson. “Our meet earlier in the week was postponed, so we’ve had a long stretch without any competition.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Big Night for Hendricks-RTR gymnasts with defeat of Tigers
January 19, 2017
By Grizzly Sportswriters
The Grizzly Gymnastics team had a big night in Marshall defeating the Tigers and setting new school records for team points in the Varsity and Junior Varsity competitions. The Hendricks-RTR Varsity scored 136.35 for the win over Marshall who scored 123.925. The previous school record was 134.2 set in 2014.
“I’m so proud of our girls,” exclaimed Coach Sherri Johnson. “To set school records for JV and Varsity, plus lots of other personal bests and season highs is awesome. We are really working together as a team and having fun doing gymnastics! The great thing is we set school records and we know we still can do better.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |