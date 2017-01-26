

RTR’s 8th grade girls basketball team won the Dairy Classic championship.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Middle School 8th grade girls beat the TMB Panthers 36-20 to capture the 34th annual Russell Dairy Classic. The whole tournament was played on Saturday, with six total games, the first game starting at 9 a.m.

The championship game was actually close through the first three periods of play. The RTR girls had girls in deep foul trouble, with four fouls in the first half. Kalleigh Carr and re­serve player Skylar Borre­sen kept the Lady Knights above water with stellar play in that first half. Both girls had four points. The Panthers were not very good at the foul line in the first half as they would only make 2 of 19 at­tempts. The score at inter­mission was 16-10…

Holy Redeemer beat the Minneota Vikings 34-21 to win the boys tournament. Holy Redeemer beat the Adrian Dragons to reach the final game by a score of 46-5. The Vikings reached the title game by beating the RTR Knights by a score of 39-22.

Darrick Baartman led the Knights in scoring with 10 points. Tim Gilmore had five points. Tristen Simon­sen and Dylan Anderson each collected two points. Riley Muenchow, Jonah Christensen and Con­ner Kremin each had one point. Andrew Gunnare led the rebounding with six boards. Gilmore had the most steals with five…

Darrick Baartman handles the ball during Saturday’s Dairy Classic.