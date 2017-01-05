2016 Year in Review – Part 1
January 5, 2017
Check out the first part of our Year in Review in this week’s Tyler Tribute as we look back at the events of 2016.Filed under Community |
Lehnhoff honored by RTR board
January 5, 2017
Filed under Community, School |
Dave Lehnhoff retired in December after 26½ years as the business manager at RTR Schools and was presented a plaque on his final day by the school board. Pictured from left to right are Bookkeeper Sallie Thooft, Office Manager Robin Knudsen, Lehnhoff and Bookkeeper Alex Rott.
Avera Tyler names new administrator
January 5, 2017
Allen Anderson of Montevideo has been selected to serve as the administrator at Avera Tyler and will begin his duties in this role on March 13.
With a background in health care management, Anderson holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a nursing home administrator license. He is currently pursuing a master of business administration degree with a health care emphasis.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
Lions Clubs breakfast to benefit Wendland family
January 5, 2017
The Wendland family, from left to right— Lexi (with Jade the dog), Parker, Jenni, Hannah, Jerry and Maddi.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
This past November, the unthinkable happened for the Wendland family. Jerry and Jenni Wendland and their four children, Lexie age 17, Parker age 16, Maddie age 14, and Hannah age 12, were left homeless by a fire that destroyed their home and nearly everything inside it.
On Nov. 6, 2016 Lexi Wendland arrived home from school. According to Jenni, “She arrived home from school around 4 o’clock and set her bag on the kitchen chair and did not notice any smoke nor did she smell any. She luckily let the dogs out and took her service dog out for her normal afternoon break…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
City Council fills deputy clerk position at special meeting
January 5, 2017
Pictured at last week’s special meeting of the Tyler City Council, from left to right, are City Administrator Robert Wolfington, Councilperson Erick Harper, Mayor Merv Peterson, and Councilpersons Ivan Petersen, Cricket Raschke and Tim Sanderson.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Tyler City Council met in special session on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the fire hall. City Administrator Robert Wolfington told the council that after advertising for the Deputy City Clerk position, a total of 11 applications were received for the position recently vacated by Barb Powell.
“Four candidates were selected based on qualifications by the personnel committee,” Wolfington said. “The personnel committee offered interviews to those four candidates with one declining.”
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, Government |
Knight boys down Rabbits, 76-40
January 5, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The RTR Knights boys basketball team traveled to Wabasso on Dec. 28, 2016 to take on the Rabbits. Coach Ted Kern’s team raced to a 26-point halftime lead to bury the Rabbits 76-40 to move the Knights to 6-2 on the season. The Rabbits are winless in eight tries this season.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
RTR girls fall to St. Clair in holiday tournament at SMSU
January 5, 2017
Jonni Biren drives the baseline in last week’s game at SMSU.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The RTR Knights competed in the Poor Borch’s Girls’ Holiday Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.
RTR faced off against the St. Clair, Minnesota Cyclones in Tuesday’s game. The Knights raced to a quick 9-3 lead to start the game, but the Cyclones charged back with 16 unanswered points to build a 19-9 advantage.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Knights fall to Elks at SMSU
January 5, 2017
RTR ’s Tina Haroldson puts up a shot over a pair of Elkton-Lake Benton defenders.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The RTR Lady Knights returned to the campus of Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU) for the second straight day, facing off against the Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elks. The game featured several comebacks for the Knights after falling behind, but in the end they ended up on the short end of a 68-60 final score.
The Knights needed their first comeback early, as E-LB jumped to a 9-1 lead to start the game. RTR turned the tide, scoring 13 of 16 to go up by two, 14- 12. The Elks would retake the lead and ended up on top of a seesaw battle to hold a 36-29 lead when the dust settled at the end of the first half.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Knights of Columbus free throw shooting contest Jan. 19 in Tyler
January 5, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The annual Knights of Columbus council free throw shooting will be held Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Tyler gym. The competition will start at 4 p.m. Any elementary or middle school student can ride the shuttle bus to Tyler, and can then ride the shuttle bus after the competition is over.
All boys and girls, ages 9 through 14, can compete.
For more information, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Sports |
Boyd Landsman
January 5, 2017
Boyd F. Landsman of Luverne, formerly of Lake Benton and Tyler, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, 11 a.m., with gathering of family and friends beginning at 10 a.m., all at First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. Burial with military honors will follow at Danebod Cemetery in Tyler. To sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Boyd Francis Landsman was born Oct. 31, 1931 in Flandreau, South Dakota to Ralph and Lillian (Erickson) Landsman. He moved to Centerville, South Dakota in 1936 with his par¬ents. Boyd graduated from Centerville High School in 1949 then attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota for two and a half years. He joined the United States Naval Cadets in Pensacola, Florida in 1952. He terminated his flight training and went into the U.S. Navy. On April 30, 1953 Boyd married Donna Bishop in Sioux Falls. In 1953 they moved to a farm northeast of Centerville and raised cattle with his father and brother. Boyd and Donna raised four children—Cindy, Brenda, David and Lou Ann. They retired from farming in 1995 and moved to their lake home at Don Ja Lei Beach on the north shore of Lake Benton. They called it Golden Pond Retreat. He worked at the Tyler Golf Course after retiring and loved being on the mower. They lived there 15 years until Boyd’s health failed and they moved to Danebod Village in Tyler in 2009.
Boyd loved pheasant and duck hunting, fishing, golf, snowmobiling, traveling in their motorhome for 18 years, woodworking, making pheasant feather articles and spending time with his family. In May 2014, Boyd and Donna moved to Luverne. Boyd became a resident of the Minnesota Veterans Home there, where on Friday, Dec. 2 he died peacefully with his family by his side at the age of 85 years, one month and two days.
Boyd was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. He was a Past Commander of the Frank Holcomb Post of the American Legion in Centerville, South Dakota, and member of the Henry Sollie Post of the American Legion in Lake Benton. He was a Past Grand Marshall for the Grand Lodge AF and AM and a Past Master of Myrtle Lodge 9 AF and AM. Boyd was also a member of the El Riad Shrine in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was Past Patron of Ivy Chapter 25 and a Past Grand Patron of OES for South Dakota in 1985-86.
Among those who survive and gratefully shared his life are his wife Donna of Luverne; four children— Cindy (Mike) Eiserman of Gold Canyon, Arizona, Brenda (Bob) Sichmeller of Tyler, David (Lisa) Landsman of Lake Benton, and Lou Ann (Sam) Massengill of Friendsville, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dick (Priscilla) Landsman of Centerville, South Dakota; and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Boyd Landsman’s memory.