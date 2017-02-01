Knights JV girls place third
February 1, 2017
Coach Kent Mikkelsen talks to the RTR JV team during Saturday’s JV Border Battle game in Elkton, South Dakota.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The RTR Knights junior varsity girls basketball team competed in the 2017 Border Bash at Elkton School over the weekend. The girls finished on a winning note, taking home third place in the event.
After an opening round win against the Deubrook Dolphins on Saturday morning, the Knights took on Luverne. RTR was defeated by the Cardinals, dropping them into the third place game.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
RTR ’s No. 1 Brooke Thomsen brings the ball up the court against Deubrook during Saturday’s game at Elkton, South Dakota.
Knights gather 12th win of year with 67-45 victory over Sting
February 1, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The boys from RTR traveled again to YME to battle the Sting in a little Camden Conference basketball. The Sting made the game a little more interesting than the last time they played.
Garrett Kern and Westin Kirk scored seven and six points, respectively, as the Knights roared to a quick 15-4 lead after the first nine minutes of play. The Sting made things more interesting the rest of the first half. Jonah Johnson scored five points, but the Sting outscored the Knights 16 to 13 to only trail by eight points at intermission. The score was 28-20.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Hendricks-RTR gymnasts defeat Milbank at the Barn
February 1, 2017
Gymnasts Maddie Ekema and Katie Ekema are all smiles after their victory over the Milbank Bulldogs on Jan. 27 at The Barn.
By Sherri Johnson
Grizzly Sports
The Grizzly Gymnastics Team continued their busy week at The Barn on Jan. 27 hosting the Milbank Bulldogs.
The Grizzlies scored 130.55 to defeat the Bulldogs (119.775).
Coach Sherri Johnson thought her team’s performances were solid. “We really performed well tonight, but our scores didn’t reflect that,” said Johnson. “That’s the way it goes in gymnastics. I really thought we did some of our best routines of the season and I’m proud of how the girls kept up their enthusiasm despite the scores.”
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Gymnasts top Roosevelt
February 1, 2017
By Sherri Johnson
Grizzly Sports
Barn Bash Five, the annual gymnastics meet which matches the Hendricks-RTR Grizzlies against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders, was held in The Barn on Jan. 20. Yankton, South Dakota visited Hendricks for the first time, making it a triangular meet. It was a full house as the Grizzlies battled the Gazelles and Rough Riders.
The Grizzlies topped the Rough Riders for the first time, defeating the Sioux Falls team 134.65 to 131.35. The team from Yankton won the meet with a score of 140.3.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Busy week for Grizzly gymnasts
February 1, 2017
By Sherri Johnson
Grizzly Sports
The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team packed in three meets in six days, starting the week hosting the Sisseton Redmen in a duel at The Barn on Jan. 23. The Grizzlies scored 132.175 to defeat Sisseton’s 114.45.
Greta Johnson won the vault and set a new school record with a score of 9.55. Sophie Johnson finished second with an 8.75. Brianna Bolish came in fourth with 8.4 and Maddie Ekema and Katie Ekema tied for fifth with scores of 8.25.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Hendricks-RTR Gymnasts win Deuel Invitational
February 1, 2017
The Hendricks-RTR Grizzlies captured first place at the Deuel Invitational on Jan. 28, defeating Deuel, Britton, Milbank, Chamberlain, Sisseton and Big Stone Lake Area. Pictured left to right are team members Cora Hofer, Katie Ekema, Kaylee Johnson, Sophie Johnson, Maddie Ekema, Greta Johnson and Brianna Bolish.
By Sherri Johnson
Grizzly Sports
The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team finished out their busy week winning the Deuel Invitational in Clear Lake, South Dakota on Jan. 28. The Grizzlies won the meet with 135.05 points over Deuel (133.7), Britton (128.95), Milbank (128), Chamberlain (120.45), Sisseton (117), and Big Stone Lake Area (113.25).
“I’m so proud of the team and the effort they put in this week”, said Coach Sherri Johnson…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
JV gymnasts set HPS record
February 1, 2017
By Sherri Johnson
Grizzly Sports
The Hendricks-RTR Junior Varsity Gymnastics Team scored 107.8 to defeat Sisseton and set a new school record for team points for the fourth time this season. Coaches Stephanie Ekema and Sherri Johnson were thrilled with their team’s performance. “We know we have the potential to score well and to improve five points over our last school record was so exciting,” exclaimed Johnson. “We had lots of personal bests and the girls are learning lots of new skills and improving their performances.”
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Darrell Svendsen
February 1, 2017
Darrell K. “Swede” Svendsen, age 76 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died of complications from multiple myeloma on Jan. 25.
Visitation was at Miller Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Funeral services were held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls on Saturday, Jan.28 at 10:30 a.m.
Darrell was born Feb. 4, 1940 in Tyler, where he grew up (although some would say he never did!), served in the U.S. Army, and worked at “the phone company” in South Dakota until retiring about 1998.
He is survived by sons Scott (Krista) of Alvarado, Texas, Steve (Robyn) of Magnolia, Texas, Tom (Wendy) of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Dana (Leah) of Pierre, South Dakota; seven grandchildren; six siblings; nieces and nephews; and his mother Ione Svendsen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his father, step-father, and infant brother Gary David.
Memorials are preferred to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Foundation, Feeding South Dakota, Special Olympics of S.D., or donor’s choice.
One-Act competition begins Saturday
January 26, 2017
RTR High School will participate in the first round of the One-Act Play competition Saturday at Pipestone Area High School. The students will perform “Not by Chance” beginning at noon. Pictured left to right in front are Gwyn Duus, Zach Reese, Jocelyn Klein and Graham Petersen; in the second row are Stephanie Kuhlman, Lauren Johnson, Kiele Carlson, Emma Gunnare, Katy Broin, Grace Ekema, Ashley Borchert, Sydney Johansen and Max Schardin; and in the back row are Madison Witte, Katie Petersen, Andrea Escher, Emily Kern, Lacey Barke, Josh Reese and Alex Duus.
SWEC battles continue for RTR
January 26, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Interim Superintendent Dick Orcutt reported that the RTR district is again disputing charges from the Hendricks School District from the Southwest Educational Cooperative (SWEC). RTR received a bill with line items that included 100 percent of a bill from August legal fees from the SWEC attorney totaling $1,004.50 and September legal fees totaling $643.50. Orcutt told the board he called Mary Swensen at the Hendricks School asking for an explanation of why RTR would be billed for 100 percent of those charges.
“The response was that (board members) Peggy (Dunblazier) and Craig (Hess) requested this information,” Orcutt said. “My response was that they are SWEC board members. She responded that she was directed to charge that to RTR at 100 percent.”
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |