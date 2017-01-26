One-Act competition begins Saturday
January 26, 2017
RTR High School will participate in the first round of the One-Act Play competition Saturday at Pipestone Area High School. The students will perform “Not by Chance” beginning at noon. Pictured left to right in front are Gwyn Duus, Zach Reese, Jocelyn Klein and Graham Petersen; in the second row are Stephanie Kuhlman, Lauren Johnson, Kiele Carlson, Emma Gunnare, Katy Broin, Grace Ekema, Ashley Borchert, Sydney Johansen and Max Schardin; and in the back row are Madison Witte, Katie Petersen, Andrea Escher, Emily Kern, Lacey Barke, Josh Reese and Alex Duus.
SWEC battles continue for RTR
January 26, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
Interim Superintendent Dick Orcutt reported that the RTR district is again disputing charges from the Hendricks School District from the Southwest Educational Cooperative (SWEC). RTR received a bill with line items that included 100 percent of a bill from August legal fees from the SWEC attorney totaling $1,004.50 and September legal fees totaling $643.50. Orcutt told the board he called Mary Swensen at the Hendricks School asking for an explanation of why RTR would be billed for 100 percent of those charges.
“The response was that (board members) Peggy (Dunblazier) and Craig (Hess) requested this information,” Orcutt said. “My response was that they are SWEC board members. She responded that she was directed to charge that to RTR at 100 percent.”
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
Changes coming to area home health
January 26, 2017
Hospice and home health services to soon shift, with local funds raised staying local
By Mark Wilmes
The ever-changing landscape of Avera Tyler will shift again in the coming weeks as the facility’s home health and hospice programs will become a part of Avera@Home and Hospice of Marshall.
The switch is part of a long line of changes over the past few months aimed at bringing the local hospital and all its services back to financial solvency.
Interim CEO Mary Maertens told the Tribute last week that there is good news to report on that front.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
Knights roll to ninth win of the year, 61-45
January 26, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The boys from RTR found their ninth win of the year in the RTR gym last Tuesday. The opponent was the MCC Rebels. It was a non-conference game.
The Rebels had the early lead in this one when they would race to a quick 5-0 start. Buckets by Westin Kirk, Cooper Hansen and Carter Hansen gave the Knights the lead. Three-pointers by Chris Muecke and Garrett Kern saw an 18 to 7 advantage for the home team at the half way mark of the first half.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
Middle school 8th grade girls win Dairy Classic 36-20
January 26, 2017
RTR’s 8th grade girls basketball team won the Dairy Classic championship.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Middle School 8th grade girls beat the TMB Panthers 36-20 to capture the 34th annual Russell Dairy Classic. The whole tournament was played on Saturday, with six total games, the first game starting at 9 a.m.
The championship game was actually close through the first three periods of play. The RTR girls had girls in deep foul trouble, with four fouls in the first half. Kalleigh Carr and reserve player Skylar Borresen kept the Lady Knights above water with stellar play in that first half. Both girls had four points. The Panthers were not very good at the foul line in the first half as they would only make 2 of 19 attempts. The score at intermission was 16-10…
Holy Redeemer beat the Minneota Vikings 34-21 to win the boys tournament. Holy Redeemer beat the Adrian Dragons to reach the final game by a score of 46-5. The Vikings reached the title game by beating the RTR Knights by a score of 39-22.
Darrick Baartman led the Knights in scoring with 10 points. Tim Gilmore had five points. Tristen Simonsen and Dylan Anderson each collected two points. Riley Muenchow, Jonah Christensen and Conner Kremin each had one point. Andrew Gunnare led the rebounding with six boards. Gilmore had the most steals with five…
For the full story and more photos, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
Darrick Baartman handles the ball during Saturday’s Dairy Classic.
RTR teams suffer losses to CMCS in close contests
January 26, 2017
Coach Josh Fredrickson maps out a plan during a break in the action during Friday’s game against Central Minnesota Christian.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR gym probably had their biggest crowd of the year to watch the girls and guys play some basketball against the CMCS Bluejays. The RTR girls lost their game in overtime by a score of 54-48. The boys suffered a 55-45 setback to the third-rated team in the state in Class 1A.
The RTR girls owned a lead at intermission with the score being 22- 19. Tina Haroldson and Brooke Thomsen each had six points during the first half.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
Knights of Columbus crown 12 champions in Council action
January 26, 2017
Knights of Columbus Free Throw Shooting Contest winners, from left to right in front, are Cassandra Reese, Allisyn Serreyn, Ally Nelson, Faith Thomsen, Allie Christiansen and McKinley Schreurs; in back are Tyler Wichmann, Isaac Dagel, Aiden Wichmann, Cody Wichmann, Dylan Anderson and Payton Hess.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
Fifty-six girls and boys, from ages 9 through 14, participated in the annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championships last Thursday in Tyler. All shooters shot 15 free throws in this first round of competition.
Cassandra Reese and Tyler Wichmann were the winners for the nine-year-old age bracket. Tyler beat Chase Christianson 7 to 6 to win for the boys.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
RTR girls and boys ball teams win against RCW
January 26, 2017
Westin Kirk crashes the lane against the Jaguars on Thursday evening.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The girls and boys from RTR used big third quarters to win a doubleheader against the RCW Jaguars in Tyler last Thursday. The girls outscored the Jaguars 17 to 7 to put the game on the proper side as the final was 53-30. The boys outscored the Jaguars 29 to 12 in the third quarter to win the contest by a score of 76-36.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
RTR’s Alexis Nelson scrambles for a rebound against RCW last week.
FCCLA Mid-Winter Conference held
January 26, 2017
Scores of FCCLA students from the Southwest Region gathered on the Danebod Campus for the Mid-Winter Conference.
Cooper Hansen reports RTR FCCLA attendance at last week’s conference.
