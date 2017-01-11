2016 Year in Review – Part 2
January 11, 2017
Snow Week arrives next week at RTR
January 11, 2017
The 2017 RTR Snow Week candidates, from left to right, are Jason Honebrink, Stephanie Kuhlman, Ryan Nickelson, Katy Broin, Grace Ekema, Josh Reese, Lauren Johnson, and Austin Weets.
TACC Kickoff brings Time Warp Prom event
January 11, 2017
Entertainment at Saturday’s TACC Kickoff will be Adam Layman with special guest Lindsay Jensen.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The 2017 Tyler Area Community Club (TACC) Kickoff will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Kronborg Inn. This year’s event theme is Time Warp Prom. Attendees are encouraged (but not required) to wear prom attire from their favorite decade.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Adam Layman, with special guest Lindsay Jensen…
Council handles new 2017 business
January 11, 2017
Pictured from left to right are City Administrator Robert Wolfington, Mayor Greg Peter, and Council-persons Erick Harper, Scott Dressen, Kenny Jensen and Tim Sanderson.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Outgoing Mayor Merv Peterson opened Monday evening’s regular meeting of the Tyler City Council by thanking outgoing Councilpersons Ivan Petersen and Cricket Raschke for their service to the City of Tyler. He also offered congratulations to incoming Mayor Greg Peter and Councilpersons Scott Dressen and Kenny Jensen. Peterson was presented with a plaque for his years of service.
City Administrator Robert Wolfington handled the swearing in of the new members, who immediately took a spot on the council.
Golf Club debt reduction project
January 11, 2017
The Tyler Golf Club Debt Reduction Project continues to run through Jan. 15. Donations of any amount can be sent to the Tyler Area Community Foundation, PO Box 239, Tyler, MN 56178. Please note on the memo line “for the Tyler Golf Club Project.”
Boys, girls split a pair with KMS
January 11, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The RTR Knights traveled to Kerkhoven on Thursday for a boys/girls double header basketball matchup. The boys picked up their seventh win on the season, with a 77-54 over the Fighting Saints. The Knights used a strong game on the boards to build a 12-point halftime lead, 41-29…
Coach Josh Fredrickson’s girls’ team didn’t fare quite as well in their game, ending up on the short end of a 73-57 score. The loss was the seventh straight for the Lady Knights, who trailed by 11 at the half.
Girls fall to Hills-Beaver Creek
January 11, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The RTR girls ran into a proverbial buzz saw on Friday evening, falling to Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots 61-29 in non-conference action.
The Lady Knights struggled offensively in the first half, managing only nine points…
Knights girls fall to Blackjacks
January 11, 2017
Makenzie Buchert attracts a crowd of Blackjack defenders in the lane.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks took a nine-point lead into the half last Tuesday evening which proved to be the difference in a 73-64 win over the RTR Knights. The Knight girls matched the visiting Blackjacks bucket for bucket in the second half, but failed to close the gap.
Grizzly gymnasts set Hendricks school record
January 11, 2017
By Grizzly Sportswriters
The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team traveled to Luverne to finish off 2016. The Grizzlies fell to the Lady Cardinals 133.425 to 132.45, despite posting their highest team score of the season.
Greta Johnson won the vault and bars with scores of 9.05 and 8.55, respectively. Katie Ekema finished third on bars, scoring a personal best of 8.125.
C Team picks up win vs Blackjacks
January 11, 2017
Hopeful rebounders scramble for position as No. 13 Kylea Baartman launches a successful free throw in the RTR C Squad’s victorious game vs. Dawson-Boyd on Jan. 3 in Tyler.