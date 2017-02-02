BRN Newspapers receive recognition at MNA convention
February 2, 2017
Buffalo Ridge Newspapers Ad Manager Amber Casperson is pictured with a certificate announcing the paper’s second place in the category of Advertising Excellence awarded at last week’s Minnesota Newspaper Association convention.
By Mark Wilmes
Buffalo Ridge Newspapers collected two awards at the 150th annual Minnesota Newspaper Association convention held last week, Jan. 26-27. Awards were handed out to winners from across the state at the banquet held on Thursday evening at the Hilton DoubleTree Grand in Bloomington.
BRN papers received a second place award in the category of Advertising Excellence. Amber Casperson of Marshall works at the Tyler Tribute office and heads the advertising department, including creating the ad designs that led to the award.
Students participate in Honor Band
February 2, 2017
On Jan. 20, five RTR seniors had the opportunity to participate in the MSUM Honor Band in Mankato. A total of 108 students participated in the event from approximately 18 different high schools across Minnesota. RTR had five representatives at this event, Katy Broin, Katie Peterson, Sydney Johansen, Gwyn Duus and Lauren Johnson.
Band Director Justin Condelli said the students from RTR had a long day.
Keifer retires from Sunrise Manor
February 2, 2017
Karen Kiefer (center) has retired after nearly 22 years as Activity Director at the Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.
By Richard Siemers
With the last day of January, Karen Keifer brought to a close 22 years of leading activities at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home. From 1995 to 2001 she was the Activity Assistant. Since 2001 she has been the Activity Director.
A few days before her retirement she sat in the dining room with ten women playing On the Double Dice, one of numerous games that make people use their minds and let them win coupons to use at the canteen. All the while she was encouraging and joking with the players. But for Karen the goal wasn’t just to entertain.
“I try to make every one of them smile daily,” she said. She follows the wisdom that people will forget what you did, they will forget what you say, but they will not forget how you make them feel.
Knights cruise to Camden win
February 2, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR boys got back on the winning track last Tuesday as they traveled to Minneota Viking land. The defensive mood was in the player’s veins as they would rush to a quick 14-0 advantage through the first seven minutes of play. The Vikings must have thought there were seven Knights on the floor when they were on offense.
Five points each from Jonah Johnson and Garrett Kern led the offense those first seven minutes…
Lady Knights fall to Sting by 68-52 final
February 2, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls played a good first half against the YME Sting, but the second half was not kind to the Ladies as they would fall in conference action by a score of 68-52.
On Parents Night for the Lady Knights, in which they honored their parents, the girls fought hard the first half. Both teams put up points at a fast rate. Hallie Lingen scored nine points the first nine minutes as the score halfway through the first half was 20-18 for the Sting.
Knights get 10th conference win with victory over LQPV
February 2, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR boys played the Eagles of LQPV last Saturday in Camden Conference action. The Eagles were a tough opponent on this day as they battled the whole game until the Knights, using the long ball, gained control the last nine minutes to pull out a hard-earned victory by a score of 59-47.
The home team Eagles scored the first nine points of the game, but the Knights would score the next 13 points to take the lead. Garrett Kern had seven of those 13 points while Chris Muecke dropped in a 3-pointer.
Young Knights find success
February 2, 2017
RTR’s 5th Grade Jr. Hoopsters dominated the Lakeview Tournament Sunday, beating the teams from Tracy, Canby, Hendricks and Lakeview to bring home 1st and 2nd place honors. Pictured left to right in front are Coach Bennett Thooft, Aidan Johnson, Kai Drake, Connor Simonsen, Ben Guida and Kyle Thooft; in back are Coach Judd Guida, Isaac Dagel, Blake Christianson, Isaac Norgaard, Alex Nilles, Abe Gunnare, Drew Werkman, Tarin Bingham and Coach Jason Gunnare.
The RTR 6th grade basketball team took first place in the Wabasso tournament. The Knights defeated Springfield, Westbrook-Walnut Grove and Tracy Area for the championship. Pictured left to right in front are Coach Jeff Hansen, Teagan Wieme, Trevor Pape, Dawson Bloom, Brady Arens and Chase Christensen; in back are Camden Hansen, Aiden Wichmann, Cody Wichmann, Hayden Gravley, Matt Weber and Tucker Haroldson.
RTR FCCLA competes at Regions
February 2, 2017
FCCLA Region competition is an opportunity for FCCLA members to gather and present the projects they have worked extremely hard on, called STAR events. There are many competitive events that members can participate in, like taking a math test and participating in parliamentary procedure. All of these STAR events are evaluated by judges and given a score. That score is used to decide if your project advances to State Conference. Also throughout the day we hear from our Region Officers and hold a talent competition for any FCCLA members to participate in. The winner of this talent competition advances to the State Talent Competition. This is a day full of fun, learning, and a chance to showcase all the members’ hard work…
Knights JV girls place third
February 1, 2017
Coach Kent Mikkelsen talks to the RTR JV team during Saturday’s JV Border Battle game in Elkton, South Dakota.
By Mark Wilmes
The RTR Knights junior varsity girls basketball team competed in the 2017 Border Bash at Elkton School over the weekend. The girls finished on a winning note, taking home third place in the event.
After an opening round win against the Deubrook Dolphins on Saturday morning, the Knights took on Luverne. RTR was defeated by the Cardinals, dropping them into the third place game.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.
RTR ’s No. 1 Brooke Thomsen brings the ball up the court against Deubrook during Saturday’s game at Elkton, South Dakota.
Knights gather 12th win of year with 67-45 victory over Sting
February 1, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The boys from RTR traveled again to YME to battle the Sting in a little Camden Conference basketball. The Sting made the game a little more interesting than the last time they played.
Garrett Kern and Westin Kirk scored seven and six points, respectively, as the Knights roared to a quick 15-4 lead after the first nine minutes of play. The Sting made things more interesting the rest of the first half. Jonah Johnson scored five points, but the Sting outscored the Knights 16 to 13 to only trail by eight points at intermission. The score was 28-20.
