

Southwest Family Chiropractic was presented the Tyler Business of the Year by TACC Secretary Angie Dubbeldee. From left—Chris Determan, Amy Determan, Angie Dubbeldee, Skylar Schwartz and Danaca Janiszeski.

By Mark Wilmes

The 2017 kickoff for the Tyler Area Community Club was held on Saturday evening at the Kron-borg Inn in Tyler. The annual fundraiser opened with a social hour and meal before the big announcement of the 2016 Tyler Community Awards. Award winners are chosen by residents who have the opportunity to vote at select Tyler businesses in three categories.

The 2016 winner for Volunteer of the Year was Wayde Kenneke, pastor of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church of Tyler.

