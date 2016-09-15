Alice Buhl

March 21, 1920 – Sept. 7, 2016

Funeral service for Al­ice Buhl, age 96 of Tyler, will be Wednesday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler. Visitation is Wednesday, one hour prior to the ser­vice at church. Interment will be at Danebod

Lu­theran Cemetery in Tyler. Alice died Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. On-line registry may be found at www.hartquistfuneral. com.

Alice Anna Buhl was born March 21, 1920 in Dageling, Schleswig-Hol­stein, Germany, where she was baptized in the Lu­theran church. When she was three years old she came to the United States with her parents, Ernest and Christine (Husen) Bannick. She grew up on a farm near Lake Benton and was confirmed at the English Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. She at­tended country school at District 10. Alice worked as a nurse’s aide at the hospital in Tyler. On July 19, 1963 she married Harold Buhl at the English Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. They lived on his farm south of Tyler. Alice continued working at the Tyler Hospital while help­ing Harold on their farm. They retired from farming in 1981 and moved into Tyler. Alice retired as a nurse’s aide in 1983. She continued to live in their Tyler home following Har­old’s death in 1998, and in 1999 moved to Danebod Village. In March 2016, Alice entered the care of Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home following a stroke. She died there on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the age of 96.

Alice was a member of Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler, where she was ac­tive in Ladies Aid, WELCA, and the Danebod Quilters. She was a member of the Tyler Senior Citizens. She enjoyed visiting with fam­ily and friends, who were kept smiling by her sense of humor. She was an avid reader, reading scores of books every year. She also enjoyed gardening, and especially loved flowers.

Alice is lovingly remem­bered by her brother Emil Bannick and his wife Bet­ty of Walnut Grove, and many nieces and neph­ews as well as other fam­ily and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her par­ents, her brother Ernest Bannick and his wife Flo­rine; brother-in-law Carl Arnold Buhl and his wife Agnete Buhl, and other beloved relatives.

Blessed be her memo­ry.

Memorials may be di­rected to Danebod Lu­theran Church or Dane­bod Village.