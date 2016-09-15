Area emergency personnel honored at Danebod



Some of the many area emergency personnel who were on hand at Danebod Lutheran Church on Sunday as they were honored during the church’s Day of Service are pictured above. From left—Mike Sperl with granddaughter Alieah, Eric Rieder, Jerry Terhark, Darren Lutterman, Al Barber, Troy Tommeraasen, Tim Sanderson, Matthew Jobe, Ryan Rutgers, Chris Miller, Lisa King and Peggy Dunblazier. Sunday marked the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in the United States.

Filed under Community