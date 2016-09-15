County Commissioners hear Plum Creek Library System update
September 15, 2016
By Tammy Mathison
hendrickspioneer @gmail.com
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners heard from Jim Trojanowski of the Plum Creek Library System, along with Shelly Finzen of the Lake Benton Library during their Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting. City of Hendricks Administrator David Blees was also present to report on the Hendricks library.
Trojanowski, who is the director of the Plum Creek Library System, made the annual funding request from the county, requesting the same amount as last year – $34,808 to be divided between the three libraries that have been established in the Plum Creek Library system in Tyler, Lake Benton and Ivanhoe, and $7,500 for the library in Hendricks, which recently joined the Plum Creek Library system.
