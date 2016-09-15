County Commissioners hear Plum Creek Library System update

By Tammy Mathison

hendrickspioneer @gmail.com

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners heard from Jim Trojanows­ki of the Plum Creek Library System, along with Shelly Finzen of the Lake Benton Library during their Tues­day, Sept. 6 meeting. City of Hendricks Administrator David Blees was also pres­ent to report on the Hen­dricks library.

Trojanowski, who is the director of the Plum Creek Library System, made the annual funding request from the county, request­ing the same amount as last year – $34,808 to be divided between the three libraries that have been established in the Plum Creek Library system in Tyler, Lake Benton and Ivanhoe, and $7,500 for the library in Hendricks, which recently joined the Plum Creek Library system.

