

RTR Homecoming candidates were chosen on Tuesday morning at the high school.

By Mark Wilmes

Sept. 19-23 has been desginated Homecoming Week at RTR High School. Candidates were chosen Tuesday morning for King and Queen.

Queen candidates are Kira Gorter, Alexis Nelson, Katie Petersen, Hallie Lingen and Courtney Petersen. King candidates are Lucas Erickson, Sam Schardin, Jayden Strand, Tate Thooft and Landen Buse.

