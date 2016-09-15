Knights fall to LQPV 25-6



Knight quarterback Cooper Hansen connects with Tate Thooft on a pass early in Friday evening’s game.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Football Knights, after breaking a long losing streak in their first game of the 2016 sea­son, fought hard in their first home game of the season, but in the end the LQPV Eagles were just a bit bigger and stronger in the trenches they would have a happy ride home with a 25-6 win.

The Eagles didn’t do any­thing fancy in the game. They would run the ball at the Knights throughout the game, gaining three or four yards, just enough on many occasions to get a first down. They would have 21 first downs in the game to only nine for the Knights.

From left—Jocelyn Klein, Anika Finzen and Gabby Thooft cheer on the Knights in the first home game of the year.