Lady Knights sweep RCW in volleyball in Renville



Katie Petersen fires a hit past a pair of TMB defenders during last week’s match against the Panthers. TMB won the match 25-12, 25-11, 28-8.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Lady Knights won their first volleyball match of the year with a convincing sweep of the Renville County West Jag­uars in Renville last Thurs­day. The scores of the sets were 25-10, 25-20 and 25- 16.

The Lady Knights used some strong serving plus some nice work at the net to win their first Camden Conference match of the year. Morgan Johnson and Kylea Baartman were the servers who made things happen. They would each have two aces besides their other serving skills that caused RCW many problems. Katie Petersen had five blocks to lead the Knights at the net. Mya Christensen had four blocks for the match.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.