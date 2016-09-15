Tyler City Council will review multi-family dwelling water charges



Ryan Schreurs (left) and Greg Peter, both of Tyler, at Monday’s Tyler City Council meeting. Schreurs was on hand to discuss water billing at Morning Sun Apartments in Tyler.

By Mark Wilmes

The new owner of the Morning Sun Apartments in Tyler was on hand to discuss the current system of water service billing to owners of multi-family dwellings. Owners currently pay $20 per month per residential unit, whether or not the units are occupied. Since the owner of the apartments gets subsidized from the State of Minnesota for being a low-income housing development, they are limited on what they can charge a tenant and cannot recover charges beyond a set amount of rent. Only one meter serves this complex of 16 units.

Ryan Schreurs said he is making improvements to the facility, which is good for the city.

