The Knights honored area businesses and individuals who donated time to help install lights at the RTR High School football field in August. From left: Tony Dybdahl of Tyler Electric and T.E. Underground, Evan Swanson, Shawn Thomas of Thomas Electruc, Jake Fischer, Tim Thooft, Jonah Johnson, Lyle Lamote of Lyon-Lincoln Electric Coopeative, Tate Thooft.

Filed under School, Sports