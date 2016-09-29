Avera taps community members for input
September 29, 2016
New CNP, dentist to come on staff soon
By Mark Wilmes
Officials from the Avera Medical Group and Avera Tyler Board of Directors invited a group of people to gather at the Tyler Golf Club on Monday to talk about the future of the local hospital.
Avera Tyler Board Member George Jorgensen said the meeting was productive and informational.
“It was a group of people we felt were community leaders, or community influencers,” Jorgensen said. “One of the big goals out of the meeting was to get an answer to Mary [Maertens] question and that was ‘do you want Mary to pursue the idea of a new facility at some point in our community?’”
