Commissioners hear quotes for remodel

By Tammy Mathison

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners heard from Chris Sorensen and Stacy Longton, representatives of Southwest Health and Human Services (SWHHS), regarding additional quotes for the remodel of the space in the courthouse they lease from the county.

Bids for construction materials were received from Thomson Lumber at $13,111 and Tyler Lumber at $9,934. Both bids were for the same or similar materials. Commissioner Mic VanDeVere commented on the difference and accepting the bid from Tyler, “We can save about three grand.” The board was told that SWHHS had been hoping for bids from two contractors, however, only one of the two are able to do the job.

