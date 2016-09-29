JV play TMB Panthers

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR junior varsity football team played the TMB Panthers last Mon­day in Tyler. The RTR JV program is quite short on junior varsity players. Because of the low num­bers of upperclassmen, the kids who should be playing JV ball are playing varsity ball. This leaves the JV team with plenty of 9th graders playing. The 9th graders give it their all, but because of size and in­experience, they struggle somewhat against teams who have more size and experience.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.