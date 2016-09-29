JV play TMB Panthers
September 29, 2016
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR junior varsity football team played the TMB Panthers last Monday in Tyler. The RTR JV program is quite short on junior varsity players. Because of the low numbers of upperclassmen, the kids who should be playing JV ball are playing varsity ball. This leaves the JV team with plenty of 9th graders playing. The 9th graders give it their all, but because of size and inexperience, they struggle somewhat against teams who have more size and experience.
