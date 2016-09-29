Lady Knights enjoy Homecoming volleyball



No. 4 Chloe Hess works the front line during last week’s match against Dawson-Boyd in Tyler.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR volleyball squad had a great evening of vol­leyball in their Homecom­ing match as they would shoot down the Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks in three straight sets last Tuesday. The RTR crowd, especially the RTR student body, was very vocal the whole eve­ning as the Lady Knights piled on points through the match.

Coach Brown was very pleased with her team as they would reach the 500 mark in wins and losses…

