Lakers spoil Knights’ Homecoming game Friday
September 29, 2016
Chris Muecke picks up some yardage early in Friday evening’s Homecoming game against Lakeview.
By Jim Kopel
The Lakeview Lakers, with a load of seniors and juniors on their squad, handled the RTR Knights in the Knights’ Homecoming game last Friday. The Lakers had a total of 20 seniors and juniors while the Knights only have nine such players. The final score was 48-6.
The Lakers would score twice in the first quarter on busted plays. A bad snap to their quarterback led to a 30-yard run for a touchdown…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |