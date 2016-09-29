Lakers spoil Knights’ Homecoming game Friday



Chris Muecke picks up some yardage early in Friday evening’s Homecoming game against Lakeview.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Lakeview Lakers, with a load of seniors and juniors on their squad, handled the RTR Knights in the Knights’ Homecom­ing game last Friday. The Lakers had a total of 20 se­niors and juniors while the Knights only have nine such players. The final score was 48-6.

The Lakers would score twice in the first quarter on busted plays. A bad snap to their quarterback led to a 30-yard run for a touch­down…

