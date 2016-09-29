Richard Sartell

Aug. 7, 1941 – Sept. 18, 2016

Richard M. Sartell, age 75 of Sartell and all points north, south, east and west, our sweet, enduring Hus­band, Dad, Papa, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa died Sunday, Sept. 18 in Sartell after a lengthy and valiant struggle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease.

Dick was born and raised in St. Cloud and Sartell. He attended the St. Cloud State Lab School. He was an active Boy Scout and achieved the Order of the Arrow and worked hard to become an Eagle Scout. He was a 1959 graduate of Tech High School where he was a National Honor So­ciety member and on the swim team. He attended Macalester College in St. Paul where he was a mem­ber of the Bagpipers and where he met the love of his life, Diane Swenson Sartell. They were married May 29, 1962 in Mason City, Iowa. He was a 10-year member of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve. He worked in information for Greyhound Buslines until 1969 when he joined Per­kins Restaurants. He was part-owner-operator of the first Perkins in Brain­erd. After a short turkey farming caper he worked as a manager for FasGas then opened two restau­rants—Oasis Inn in Pequot Lakes and Sportland Café in Nisswa. Later he was a sales rep for Continental Foods until he returned to St. Cloud State Univer­sity and graduated from the University of Minne­sota with distinction in 1989. He was a Minnesota Mortician Emeritus serv­ing as staff mortician at Cavallin Funeral Homes in Two Harbors and Grand Marais, J.S. Klekatsky Fu­neral Homes in Eagan, South St. Paul and West St. Paul, Crawfords in Duluth, the Cremation Society in Duluth, Utoft-Johansen in Tyler and Lake Benton and Dobmeiers in Barnesville. He belonged to the Ameri­can Legion A.C. Hansen Post 185 of Tyler. He was a past active member of the Tyler Lions and their melodramas, Tyler Kiwan­is, Tyler Arts Council and the Grand Marais Little Theater, where he played the lead in “Mass Appeal.”

Dick will be painfully missed by his family and friends. Life with him was never boring. There was always an adventure in the offing and things were always changing. He deco­rated our lives in so many ways. He was a cherished, dedicated, creative, hard- working husband, father, grandfather, good friend, patriarch, thespian, intel­lect, history buff, come­dian and occasional hike master.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents Rich­ard A. Sartell and Marga­ret E. Hannahs (Nee Cole), brother Samuel C. and sis­ter Julee M.

He is survived by his best friend and love of 54 years, Diane; children—Richard (Mayuree) Sartell of Mankato, Joelynn Lahr of Champlin, Steven (Dawn) Sartell of Brookings, South Dakota, Nicholas (Mia) Sartell of Norwood/Young America, Tiffany (Ben) An­derson of Sartell, Megan (Terry) Patzner of Sartell and Lace (Randy) Davis of Lino Lakes; 22 grandchil­dren—Thai, Talay, Drew, Brock, Cole, Max, Jake, John, Danny, Alex, Peter, Paige, Ben, Chet, Kenzie, Matt, Kate, Scout, Carson, Ethan, Evin and Grace, and great-granddaughters Me­lissa and Sparrow.

A reflection of Dick’s life and gifts of happiness, love and humor will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 4:30-7:30 p.m. in the Founders Room at St. John’s University, Col­legeville. Memorials pre­ferred in lieu of flowers.