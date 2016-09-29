RTR Board member suggests starting over with joint powers



SWEC Superintendent Bruce Houck (left) and Hendricks School Board representative Tom Olson at last Thursday’s meeting in Hendricks.

By Tammy Mathison

During the Sept. 20 meeting of the Hendricks School Board, after reviewing the bills, Superintendent Bruce Houck suggested not cooling the entire school next summer as a three month bill from the gas company was $11,000. Board members were shocked by the bill. Nick Citterman commented on the Ameresco project saying, “I thought this was supposed to save us money?” Houck said the district will need to figure something out for next summer, most likely only cooling the areas needed for the summer camps that are offered, but not through the whole summer in order to save on cooling costs.

