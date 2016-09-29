July 11, 1922 – Sept. 20, 2016

She died Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.

Ruth Hansen was born July 11, 1922 on the family farm south of Tyler to Vic­tor and Signe (Mikkelsen) Jensen. She was baptized Aug. 6, 1922 at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler, and later confirmed there on May 23, 1937. She grew up on the farm, attending Danebod parochial school for grades one through five, then Tyler public schools, graduating from Tyler High School. On Nov. 20, 1941 Ruth married Ralph Hansen at Danebod Lutheran Church. Their union was blessed with four daughters and 70 years of life together. The couple farmed near Tyler from 1941-1997, when they retired and moved into town. Later they be­came residents of Dane­bod Village. Ralph died Sept. 13, 2012, at which time Ruth and Ralph lived at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home. There, on Sept. 20, Ruth died at the age of 94.

Ruth was a member of Danebod Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and participated in the women’s group. She enjoyed playing golf, knit­ting, playing cards, bowl­ing, reading, winters in Arizona, gardening, sing­ing, and raising her four daughters.

Ruth is lovingly remem­bered by her daughters—Elizabeth Baxter and her husband William of Phoe­nix, Arizona, Karma Ding­man and her husband Richard of Littleton, Colo­rado, Ruthann Dorn and her husband Darwin of West Bend, Wisconsin, and Gail Newell and her special friend Neil Enderson of Ty­ler; nine grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchil­dren; two brothers-in- law, Alfred Hansen and Ejvind Hansen; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, her parents, and a granddaughter, Megan Du­pre.

Blessed be her memory.