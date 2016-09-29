School board met in closed session last Wednesday with Pemberton lawyer



A large crowd was on hand at last week’s RTR School Board meeting in Ruthton.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR School Board met at 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday before the regular 8 p.m. meeting for the purpose of a closed session with Attorney Kristi Hastings of Pemberton Law Office.

Before closing, Hastings ex­plained the reason for closing the meeting.

“There is a statement we have to make on record,” Hastings told the board. “We have to state the grounds for closing, and then the subject.”

Hastings said the discussion would be covered by attorney/ client privilege laws, and the subject would be “pending or threatened litigation between SWEC and RTR, and that involves discussion of the joint powers agreement.”

