Children’s Theater opens



Fourth through sixth graders from throughout the area will come together this weekend to present “Metaphasia,” a contemporary version of the Grimm Brothers’ “Twelve Dancing Princesses,” at the Lake Benton Opera House. The show is directed by Mike Hulsizer of Marshall. Shows are Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with tickets available at the door. Pictured are Joe Dagel of Lake Wilson and Kaylee Reese of Tyler rehearsing one of the scenes.

Filed under Community, School