James Pedersen

Feb. 22, 1931 – Sept. 26, 2016

James Orville Pedersen of Brookings, South Dako­ta died Monday, Sept. 26 at United Living Community at age 85.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at First United Method­ist Church in Brookings, South Dakota. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Eidsness Funeral Home, Brookings, South Dakota.

Jim was born Feb. 22, 1931 in Ruthton to Leo and Anna (Svendsen) Pedersen, the eldest of two boys. His parents and younger brother Curtis preceded him in death. He grew up on the Svendsen family farm near Tyler. He was active in 4-H and the Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler. Jim formed life­long friendships with his classmates at Tyler High School, where he gradu­ated in 1949, including his best friends who were known throughout their lives as the Four Musty Steers.

Jim attended South Da­kota State College and spent several months in India in 1953 as a 4-H In­ternational Farm Youth Exchange Student. Jim graduated from SDSC with a bachelor’s degree in agri­culture in 1955. As a mem­ber of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, and he en­tered Officers Basic Train­ing at the Armored School at Fort Knox, Kentucky, then served two years in Germany.

Jim married MariLyn Jones on Feb. 23, 1957 at First Methodist Church in Huron, South Dakota. They had four children—Brad (Kathy) Pedersen of Minneapolis, Cindy Ped­ersen of Brookings, South Dakota, Joel (Jean) Peder­sen of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Jana (Chris) Petersen of Lafayette, Colorado. His grandchildren, who called him Pa-Jim, are Nicole (Ryan) Bartek of Pearland, Texas, Jesse Pedersen Car­roll of Minneapolis, Kyle Pedersen of Lincoln, Ne­braska, and Trevor, Hunter and Kaden Petersen of Lafayette, Colorado. His great-grandchildren are Cierra and Milo Bartek of Pearland, Texas.

Jim received his mas­ter’s degree in agricultural education at SDSC in 1962 and a doctorate in philoso­phy from Purdue Univer­sity in Indiana in 1968. He resumed his career in administration at SDSU in Brookings until his retire­ment in 1996.

He received the 4-H Alumni Recognition Award from the South Dakota Co­operative Extension Ser­vice in 1974. As Dean of Student Services and the College of General Regis­tration he was a founder of SDSU’s Career and Aca­demic Planning (CAP) Cen­ter. A trustee for the SDSU foundation from 1967-2000, Jim was named an SDSU Distinguished Alum­ni for outstanding service to education in 2003. He was founder, president and chairperson of the South Dakota Teacher Job Fairs and was recognized by the South Dakota Career Planning and Placement association for outstand­ing leadership in 1992. He also served on the Ameri­can College Testing (ACT) board of directors for over a decade.

He supported the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Brookings, South Dakota as board member and president of the FUMC Foundation until 2012, fundraising for the FUMC Community Life Center in Brookings, helping establish a cam­pus ministry at SDSU, and serving on the Dakotas United Methodist Founda­tion from 1999 to 2009.

Jim was active in the Ki­wanis Club and a member of the Brookings Founda­tion Board of Directors. An avid biker, he survived a serious bicycle accident in 1976 and went on to bicy­cle across both Nebraska and Iowa later in life.

He will be remembered by his family and friends for his authentic inclusive­ness, kindness, optimism, and grace, as well as his ability to genuinely listen, his warm-hearted spirit and that infectious smile.

Donations in Jim’s mem­ory may be directed to the James O. Pedersen Family Scholarship Endowment at the SDSU Foundation, 815 Medary Avenue, Brook­ings, SD 57006.