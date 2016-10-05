Knights win another thriller in Ortonville, 28-20
October 5, 2016
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR football Knights survived some more injuries, but in the end, they would hang on to beat the Ortonville Trojans last Friday 28-20. Carter Hansen would intercept a Trojan pass with under four minutes remaining in the game to break a 20-20 tie as he would carry the pigskin to the house for the winning score. The pick-six went for 47 yards. Brother Cooper converted the extra points.
The Knights received the opening kickoff and scored quickly. After an initial first down, Quarterback Cooper Hansen would hit Jake Fischer for a 71-yard bomb and the first score. The Trojans answered quickly as they too would score on their first possession with the ball. Both teams would miss the extra point tries.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.