Knights win another thriller in Ortonville, 28-20

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR football Knights survived some more inju­ries, but in the end, they would hang on to beat the Ortonville Trojans last Fri­day 28-20. Carter Hansen would intercept a Trojan pass with under four min­utes remaining in the game to break a 20-20 tie as he would carry the pigskin to the house for the winning score. The pick-six went for 47 yards. Brother Coo­per converted the extra points.

The Knights received the opening kickoff and scored quickly. After an initial first down, Quarterback Cooper Hansen would hit Jake Fis­cher for a 71-yard bomb and the first score. The Trojans answered quickly as they too would score on their first possession with the ball. Both teams would miss the extra point tries.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.