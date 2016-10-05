Lady Knights down CMCS in three outstanding sets



RTR’s Katie Petersen pounds a kill past a Central Minnesota Christian player during last week’s Tuesday evening win.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The volleyball played at the RTR gym last Tuesday was very entertaining as all four sets were in doubt until the final point. The RTR Lady Knights moved their conference record to 5-2 as they would prevail by scores of 26-24, 20-25. 25-21 and 25-23.

Coach Brown was natu­rally quite happy with her team. “I figured that the match would be a close one. The first set prob­ably was the turning point of the night. To be ahead most of the set and then be down by two points when the score was 22-24, could have been trouble. Scoring four straight points to win the set was outstanding.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.