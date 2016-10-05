Mayor Peterson sidelined by surgery



City Administrator Robert Wolfington, left, and Tyler City Councilperson Ivan Petersen are pictured at Monday evening’s October meeting. Petersen served as Acting Mayor in the absence of Tyler Mayor Merv Peterson.

By Mark Wilmes

Acting Mayor Ivan Petersen opened Monday’s monthly meeting of the Tyler City Council with a note from Mayor Merv Peterson, who missed the meeting due to medical issues.

“It was determined that I needed triple bypass surgery. Everything went well,” Peterson wrote. “I’m entering the recovery portion of the rehab. My family has been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support that we’ve seen from so many. Your prayers, cards and visits from so many have helped us start the recovery period. My goal is to be back serving the city by the November meeting. Thanks to everyone.”

