RTR FCCLA attends FCCLA local leader training in Fulda
October 5, 2016
Pictured in Fulda at the FCCLA Local Leader Training, from left to right in front, are Jaylen Miller, Kiley Griesse, Tiffany Kelley, Brooke Thomsen, Ashley Borchert, Keynote Speaker Vonn Bank, Johannah Nielsen and Jaden Borman; in back are Brett Kelley, Emma Althoff, Carter Hansen, Logan Sanderson, Cooper Hansen and Mya Christensen.
RTR FCCLA members traveled to Fulda for the annual FCCLA Local Leader Training (LLT). While there members participated in a variety of activities to develop stronger leadership and teamwork skills, depth of knowledge in the FCCLA National Programs and organizational background. LLT is a training implemented by the MN FCCLA State Officers. Johannah Nielsen, MN FCCLA State Secretary, and Mya Christensen, MN FCCLA State President-Elect, of RTR and Bethani Janssen, MN FCCLA Vice-President of Public Relations, of New Ulm conducted the training for 70 students in attendance from around southwest Minnesota. One of the highlights of the day was keynote speaker Command Master Chief Evelyn “Vonn” Banks, who retired in 2013 with the honor of being the senior-most enlisted female in the United States Navy.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School |