RTR FCCLA attends FCCLA local leader training in Fulda



Pictured in Fulda at the FCCLA Local Leader Training, from left to right in front, are Jaylen Miller, Kiley Griesse, Tiffany Kelley, Brooke Thomsen, Ashley Borchert, Keynote Speaker Vonn Bank, Johannah Nielsen and Jaden Borman; in back are Brett Kelley, Emma Althoff, Carter Hansen, Logan Sanderson, Cooper Hansen and Mya Christensen.

RTR FCCLA members traveled to Fulda for the annual FCCLA Local Lead­er Training (LLT). While there members partici­pated in a variety of activi­ties to develop stronger leadership and teamwork skills, depth of knowledge in the FCCLA National Pro­grams and organizational background. LLT is a train­ing implemented by the MN FCCLA State Officers. Johannah Nielsen, MN FC­CLA State Secretary, and Mya Christensen, MN FC­CLA State President-Elect, of RTR and Bethani Jans­sen, MN FCCLA Vice-Pres­ident of Public Relations, of New Ulm conducted the training for 70 students in attendance from around southwest Minnesota. One of the highlights of the day was keynote speaker Com­mand Master Chief Evelyn “Vonn” Banks, who retired in 2013 with the honor of being the senior-most en­listed female in the United States Navy.

