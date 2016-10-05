Rummage sale benefits many



The Rock’s annual fundraiser rummage sale will open Friday at noon. Many area volunteers helped over the past few weeks in preparing thousands of donated items for the event.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The “largest rummage sale in Lincoln County” will return to Tyler this week as The Rock opens its doors at noon on Friday, Oct. 7 to their 12th annual rummage sale. Thousands of donated items will be available at next-to-nothing pricing with proceeds going to fund the Christian youth center’s annual operating expenses.

Most years, the event can raise between $4,500-$6,500 for The Rock, with last year being an exceptionally good year, topping $7,000.

