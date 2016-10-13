Colleen Lorenz
October 13, 2016
Funeral service for Colleen Lorenz, age 46 of Tyler, was Friday, Oct. 7 at Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler.
She died Oct. 2 at her home in Tyler.
Arrangements were provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Online registry and details may be found at www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Colleen Hazel Lorenz was born Jan. 9, 1970 to Arthur and Diane (Haskins) Jackman in California. She grew up there and graduated from Bell Gardens High School. She lived in various parts of southern California and met Don Lorenz in Paso Robles. The couple later married in Marshall. The family moved to Minnesota in 1995, living in the southwest Minnesota communities of Russell, Balaton and Tyler.
Colleen was a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked at nursing homes, where she enjoyed caring for Alzheimer’s patients. In addition, she served as a TMA in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, Colleen died unexpectedly at her home in Tyler at the age of 46.
Colleen found her joy in work and in caring for her family and grandchildren. She loved the outdoors— camping, barbecues, the lake, and playing games. She was very inclusive of everybody.
Colleen is lovingly remembered by her husband Donald; her children—Frank (Molly) Jackman and daughter Ella of Minneapolis, Priscilla Lorenz and children Aiden and Sophie of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Donald Lorenz, Jr. and son Easton of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Haley Lorenz of Tyler; brothers—John (Sandy) Jackman of Palm Springs, California, William (Mary) Jackman of Tyler, Carl Jackman of Preston, Idaho, Mike Jackman of Preston, Idaho, and Kerri Jackman of Preston, Idaho; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Blessed be her memory.Filed under Obituaries |