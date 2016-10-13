Colleen Lorenz

Jan. 9, 1970 – Oct. 2, 2016

Funeral service for Col­leen Lorenz, age 46 of Ty­ler, was Friday, Oct. 7 at Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler.

She died Oct. 2 at her home in Tyler.

Arrangements were pro­vided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Cha­pel in Tyler. Online registry and details may be found at www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Colleen Hazel Lorenz was born Jan. 9, 1970 to Ar­thur and Diane (Haskins) Jackman in California. She grew up there and graduat­ed from Bell Gardens High School. She lived in vari­ous parts of southern Cali­fornia and met Don Lorenz in Paso Robles. The couple later married in Marshall. The family moved to Min­nesota in 1995, living in the southwest Minnesota communities of Russell, Balaton and Tyler.

Colleen was a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked at nursing homes, where she enjoyed caring for Alzheimer’s patients. In addition, she served as a TMA in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Colleen found her joy in work and in caring for her family and grandchildren. She loved the outdoors— camping, barbecues, the lake, and playing games. She was very inclusive of everybody.

Colleen is lovingly re­membered by her husband Donald; her children—Frank (Molly) Jackman and daughter Ella of Min­neapolis, Priscilla Lorenz and children Aiden and So­phie of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Donald Lorenz, Jr. and son Easton of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Haley Lorenz of Tyler; brothers—John (Sandy) Jackman of Palm Springs, California, William (Mary) Jackman of Tyler, Carl Jackman of Preston, Idaho, Mike Jackman of Preston, Idaho, and Kerri Jackman of Preston, Idaho; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Blessed be her memory.