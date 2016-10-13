Donna Keifer

Oct. 25, 1932 – Oct. 7, 2016

Funeral service for Don­na Keifer, age 83 of Tyler, will be Thursday, Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Lu­theran Church in Balaton. Visitation is Wednesday, Oct. 12, 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler, and continues one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at St. Peter Lutheran Cem­etery in Balaton. Arrange­ments are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. On-line registry and condolences may be found at www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Donna Elaine Keifer was born Oct. 25, 1932 to Carl and Mary (Taylor) Chris­tiansen in Elkton, South Dakota. She was baptized at Midway Church in Col­man, South Dakota and later confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Flandreau, South Da­kota. While she was growing up she lived on farms near Elkton and Colman, and graduated from Egan (South Dakota) High School in 1951. After graduation she worked at the dime store and bakery before starting her career in banks at Farmers State Bank in Flandreau. She also worked for a time at First National Bank in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

On June 29, 1958 Donna married Ferd Neil Keifer at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Flandreau, South Dakota. Their union was blessed with three sons and 38 years of life togeth­er. The couple made their home on a farm east of Ty­ler until 1995, when they moved into Tyler. During that time Donna worked at Bremer Bank in Marshall, from which she retired in 1995. Ferd died in 1996, and in 1997 she went back to work, this time at May­nard’s Food Store in Tyler for 17 years, finally retir­ing in 2014.

She moved to Danebod Village in October 2015. On Sept. 7 she entered the care of Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler where she died on Friday, Oct. 7 at the age of 83 years.

Donna was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. She had served in the lives of various con­gregations in the Ladies Aid. She served as an adult leader when her sons were active in 4-H. She en­joyed baking, cooking, and gardening, and especially having family gatherings.

Donna is lovingly re­membered by sons David (and Karen) Keifer and Randy (and Thea) Keifer, all of Tyler; five grandchil­dren—Candice Vander Plaats, Crystal Halverson, Jacqueline Cludy, Joshua Keifer and Jordan Keifer; ten great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ferd, her son Dale, her parents, sisters Shirley Solsaa and Helen Benz, and brother Kenneth Christiansen.