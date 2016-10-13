Lady Knights down YME and KMS to move upward



Lexi Wendland fires a kill past USC’s Shhianne Robertson during Saturday’s Subway Classic tournament game.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Lady Knights had a great week of vol­leyball as they would beat the Sting of YME and KMS to move over the 500 mark in wins for the first time this year. The Lady Knights now own an overall record of 9-8.

The Knights, on Parents Night last Thursday, beat YME in three straight sets. The scores were all very close affairs, 25-23, 25-22 and 25-23. The crowd was very into each set.

