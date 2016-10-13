Lady Knights finish strong in the Subway Classic at SMSU



Alexis Nelson launches a serve over teammate Kylea Baartman during Saturday’s match against United South Central of Wells in the Subway Classic tournament held at Southwest Minnesota State University.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Volleyball Team won three straight sets on Saturday to win the White division of the annual Sub­way Classic in Marshall. The tournament, a two-day event, has each team play­ing two matches on Friday to determine into which division they will play on Saturday. There are three divisions, Gold, White and Brown. Each division is di­vided into eight teams.

The Lady Knights didn’t fare that well on Friday as they would lose their two matches. They got beat by Benide-St.Margaret’s School and Springfield. Benide’s would win the championship in the Gold division on Saturday.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.