Local music group to debut “The Immigrants’ Trek”



Pictured are Nancy Sandro and Roberta Trooien, who teamed up to bring “The Immigrant’s Trek” to music through the Buffalo Ridge Chorale.

Tyler residents among a cast of over 40

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



It has been six years since the Buffalo Ridge Chorale performed their first concert. The group draws singers from a dozen area towns. Participants don’t need to audition to be in the group, but they have to understand up front that they need to be at rehearsals. Among the participants this fall are Tyler residents George and Margaret Jorgensen, Diane Borresen and Jan Nielsen.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.