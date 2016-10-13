Retelling a Brothers Grimm classic



The Children’s Theater, directed by Mike Hulsizer of Marshall, presented “Metaphasia,” a contemporary version of the Grimm Brothers’ “Twelve Dancing Princesses,” at the Lake Benton Opera House Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Cast members pictured, left to right in front, are Ellie Rose Frahm, Savannah Snow, Maryann Pagel, Sophie Blagdon, Eryn Kraft, Autumn Rae Tooley, Abigail Timm, and Keira Larson; in the second row are Sabel Christensen, Kayla Goertz, Sharon Hudson, Coco Snow, Joseph Dagel, Kaylee Reese, Kaitlin Gleis, Kaylee Johansen, Brianna Pattison, Cassie Reese and Alyna Trigg; in back are Josh Reese and Mike Hulsizer. Not pictured is Alexis Christensen.

