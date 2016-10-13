RTR graduate receives promotion



RTR graduate Lt. George Vinson and his K9 sidekick, Earl.

By Mark Wilmes

Ruthton native and RTR graduate George Vinson was recently promoted to Lieutenant as Canine Unit Supervisor for the Fargo, North Dakota Police Depart­ment. Vinson grew up going through the scouting pro­gram, eventually earning an Eagle Scout rating.

After high school, Vinson spent four years at Moor­head State University, graduating with honors in the area of Law Enforcement. He has been with the FPD for 10 years and has continued his education, getting his Master’s Degree from St. Thomas Academy in St. Paul.

