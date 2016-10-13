RTR graduate receives promotion
October 13, 2016
RTR graduate Lt. George Vinson and his K9 sidekick, Earl.
By Mark Wilmes
Ruthton native and RTR graduate George Vinson was recently promoted to Lieutenant as Canine Unit Supervisor for the Fargo, North Dakota Police Department. Vinson grew up going through the scouting program, eventually earning an Eagle Scout rating.
After high school, Vinson spent four years at Moorhead State University, graduating with honors in the area of Law Enforcement. He has been with the FPD for 10 years and has continued his education, getting his Master’s Degree from St. Thomas Academy in St. Paul.
