Transit issues and questions discussed at county board meeting



Cathleen Amick and Nick Leske of United Community Action Transit spoke to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners during the Oct. 4 meeting.

By Tammy Mathison

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners heard from United Community Action Partnership (formerly Western Community Action) Transit Director Cathleen Amick and Nick Leske, who provided a statistical report on the transit system.

Amick said since the merger, there had been a drop in ridership, however that is on the rise. Amick also said that the busses are putting on more miles as riders are traveling more distance, with trips to Brookings, South Dakota and Marshall.

